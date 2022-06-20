How To Invest In Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.73, and it changed around -$0.45 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. PAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.86, offering almost -31.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.44% since then. We note from Pampa Energia S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 128.97K.

Pampa Energia S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PAM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pampa Energia S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) trade information

Instantly PAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.08 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.54% year-to-date, but still down -6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is -7.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAM is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $33.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) estimates and forecasts

Pampa Energia S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.23 percent over the past six months and at a -33.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $389.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pampa Energia S.A. to make $389.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $323.3 million and $332.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 248.20%. Pampa Energia S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 114.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.60% per year for the next five years.

PAM Dividends

Pampa Energia S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.22% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares, and 12.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.05%. Pampa Energia S.A. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 1.74 million shares worth $36.68 million.

VR Advisory Services Ltd, with 2.72% or 1.51 million shares worth $31.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 77999.0 shares worth $1.55 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd held roughly 67700.0 shares worth around $1.43 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.