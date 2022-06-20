How To Invest In InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.76, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.25M. INFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.89, offering almost -149.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.6% since then. We note from InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.99K.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INFU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) trade information

Instantly INFU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.56% year-to-date, but still down -6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) is 3.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFU is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect InfuSystem Holdings Inc. to make $30.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.60%. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -91.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INFU Dividends

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.70% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares, and 69.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.00%. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $34.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.78% or 0.98 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $4.26 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $7.28 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.