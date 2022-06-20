How To Invest In Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $187.75, and it changed around $3.2 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. CVCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $327.24, offering almost -74.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $181.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.51% since then. We note from Cavco Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.30K.

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) trade information

Instantly CVCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 202.83 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.89% year-to-date, but still down -8.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is -16.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) estimates and forecasts

Cavco Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.40 percent over the past six months and at a -12.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cavco Industries Inc. to make $431.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $306.5 million and $330.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.60%. Cavco Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 158.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CVCO Dividends

Cavco Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.92% of Cavco Industries Inc. shares, and 95.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.74%. Cavco Industries Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.25% of the shares, which is about 1.4 million shares worth $336.65 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.65% or 0.88 million shares worth $280.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $161.75 million, making up 6.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $103.36 million, which represents about 3.55% of the total shares outstanding.