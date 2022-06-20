Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.22, and it changed around -$0.45 or -1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.50M. HOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.99, offering almost -233.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.12% since then. We note from Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 117.54K.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HOV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) trade information

Instantly HOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.54 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.40% year-to-date, but still down -25.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) is -5.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -48.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOV is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 32.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) estimates and forecasts

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.99 percent over the past six months and at a 46.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 183.10%.

HOV Dividends

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.59% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares, and 53.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.24%. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $20.71 million.

DG Capital Management, LLC, with 4.77% or 0.27 million shares worth $15.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $16.22 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $11.39 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.