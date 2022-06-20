Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.58M. HRTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.14, offering almost -188.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.09% since then. We note from Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.20K.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) trade information

Instantly HRTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.66 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.09% year-to-date, but still down -12.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) is -5.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.08 percent over the past six months and at a -196.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 164.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. to make $157.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 7.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.83% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares, and 67.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.14%. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 2.51 million shares worth $17.89 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.82% or 1.28 million shares worth $7.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $4.11 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.93 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.