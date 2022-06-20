Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around $0.3 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $577.32M. HNGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.84, offering almost -77.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.58% since then. We note from Hanger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 105.85K.

Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) trade information

Instantly HNGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.90 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) is -8.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNGR is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) estimates and forecasts

Hanger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.69 percent over the past six months and at a 12.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $305.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hanger Inc. to make $313.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%. Hanger Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

HNGR Dividends

Hanger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.57% of Hanger Inc. shares, and 97.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.50%. Hanger Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.76% of the shares, which is about 6.18 million shares worth $113.33 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.25% or 4.15 million shares worth $75.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $46.83 million, making up 7.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $46.68 million, which represents about 6.98% of the total shares outstanding.