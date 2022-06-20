Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.46 million shares of the Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.90, and it changed around $0.35 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $618.35M. GHLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.67, offering almost -58.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.47% since then. We note from Guild Holdings Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.82K.

Guild Holdings Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GHLD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Guild Holdings Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) trade information

Instantly GHLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.44% year-to-date, but still down -5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) is 8.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GHLD is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) estimates and forecasts

Guild Holdings Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.56 percent over the past six months and at a -69.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Guild Holdings Company to make $286.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.11 million and $316.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.20%.

GHLD Dividends

Guild Holdings Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.32% of Guild Holdings Company shares, and 22.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.88%. Guild Holdings Company stock is held by 26 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 1.08 million shares worth $15.09 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with 4.36% or 0.9 million shares worth $12.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Goodhaven Fds Tr-GoodHaven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goodhaven Fds Tr-GoodHaven Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $2.21 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.