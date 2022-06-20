Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.74 million shares of the Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.34, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $770.76M. GCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.72, offering almost -38.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.24% since then. We note from Genesco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 213.59K.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) trade information

Instantly GCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.98 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) is -6.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

Genesco Inc. (GCO) estimates and forecasts

Genesco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.16 percent over the past six months and at a -2.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -111.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $521.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Genesco Inc. to make $554.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%. Genesco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 301.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GCO Dividends

Genesco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.38% of Genesco Inc. shares, and 97.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.52%. Genesco Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.47% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $143.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.50% or 1.3 million shares worth $83.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $64.17 million, making up 7.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $35.02 million, which represents about 4.00% of the total shares outstanding.