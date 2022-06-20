Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.06M. GMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.56, offering almost -725.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.82K.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GMTX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Instantly GMTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.89% year-to-date, but still down -6.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) is -3.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.6 day(s).

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.18 percent over the past six months and at a 66.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.20% in the next quarter.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.39% of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 80.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.98%. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $16.95 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 5.81% or 2.51 million shares worth $7.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $1.0 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.