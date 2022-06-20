Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.56% from the last close. GLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost -527.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.95% since then. We note from Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.54K.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Instantly GLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.42% year-to-date, but still down -12.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) is -60.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.43% of Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.25%. Gelesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.42% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $17.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.39% or 0.28 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.