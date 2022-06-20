Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.82M. JG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -242.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.80K.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.96% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 5.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JG is forecast to be at a low of $14.22 and a high of $21.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1970.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1254.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $17.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.75 million and $13.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.65%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 22 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 6.59 million shares worth $6.85 million.

Fosun International Ltd, with 2.32% or 2.15 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47465.0 shares worth $57907.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.