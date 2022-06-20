Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Heska Corporation Stocks (NASDAQ: HSKA)

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.23, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $936.64M. HSKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $275.94, offering almost -227.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.07% since then. We note from Heska Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 85.07K.

Heska Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HSKA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heska Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) trade information

Instantly HSKA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.17 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.84% year-to-date, but still down -7.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) is -12.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSKA is forecast to be at a low of $97.00 and a high of $190.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) estimates and forecasts

Heska Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.44 percent over the past six months and at a 4.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 115.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Heska Corporation to make $72.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.80%. Heska Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 93.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

HSKA Dividends

Heska Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.11% of Heska Corporation shares, and 99.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.43%. Heska Corporation stock is held by 252 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $255.57 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 9.53% or 1.03 million shares worth $187.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $114.68 million, making up 7.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $103.64 million, which represents about 6.98% of the total shares outstanding.