Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.41, and it changed around $0.36 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. SRAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.22, offering almost -235.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.32% since then. We note from Sportradar Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.55K.

Sportradar Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SRAD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sportradar Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Instantly SRAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.58 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.13% year-to-date, but still down -11.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) is -12.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRAD is forecast to be at a low of $12.37 and a high of $23.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Sportradar Group AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.18 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sportradar Group AG to make $178.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Sportradar Group AG shares, and 83.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.68%. Sportradar Group AG stock is held by 64 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 47.25% of the shares, which is about 97.61 million shares worth $1.71 billion.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 13.69% or 28.28 million shares worth $496.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $53.68 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $18.76 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.