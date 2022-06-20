Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP)

In the last trading session, 0.52 million shares of the Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.07, and it changed around $2.1 or 2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. IBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.15, offering almost -77.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.43% since then. We note from Installed Building Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 263.59K.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) trade information

Instantly IBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.89% year-to-date, but still down -14.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is -9.13% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) estimates and forecasts

Installed Building Products Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.66 percent over the past six months and at a 33.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $605.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc. to make $624.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $488.1 million and $509.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.70%. Installed Building Products Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

IBP Dividends

Installed Building Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.55% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares, and 87.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.65%. Installed Building Products Inc. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.94% of the shares, which is about 3.79 million shares worth $320.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.56% or 2.51 million shares worth $350.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $182.89 million, making up 5.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $192.12 million, which represents about 4.69% of the total shares outstanding.