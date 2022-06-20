Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $166.39, and it changed around $4.5 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.65B. INSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $286.29, offering almost -72.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $142.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.21% since then. We note from Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 306.72K.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) trade information

Instantly INSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 177.10 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.68% year-to-date, but still down -9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is -0.54% down in the 30-day period.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) estimates and forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.06 percent over the past six months and at a -33.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems Inc. to make $88.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.96 million and $55.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

INSP Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 101.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.27%. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 417 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $588.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.68% or 1.84 million shares worth $473.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $172.54 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $169.6 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.