Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)

In the last trading session, 0.78 million shares of the Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.51, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $483.79M. GTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -14.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.3% since then. We note from Garrett Motion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.54K.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

Instantly GTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.48% year-to-date, but still up 7.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) is 30.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.84 day(s).

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Garrett Motion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.27 percent over the past six months and at a 1.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $853 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Garrett Motion Inc. to make $908 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $935 million and $924 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.10%. Garrett Motion Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

GTX Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares, and 72.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.59%. Garrett Motion Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 10.22 million shares worth $82.07 million.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P., with 10.72% or 6.91 million shares worth $55.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $5.77 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.