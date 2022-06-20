Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX)

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.22M. CNTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.87, offering almost -405.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.93% since then. We note from Context Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.71K.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.18 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.17% year-to-date, but still up 12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 49.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Context Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.64 percent over the past six months and at a 69.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.46% of Context Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 36.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.98%. Context Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 1.23 million shares worth $3.27 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP, with 3.09% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40198.0 shares worth around $75572.0, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.