Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI)

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.45M. CDZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.69, offering almost -665.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.54% since then. We note from Cadiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 309.88K.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Instantly CDZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.26% year-to-date, but still down -8.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Cadiz Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.93 percent over the past six months and at a 34.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 673.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.80%.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.71% of Cadiz Inc. shares, and 21.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.01%. Cadiz Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 1.63 million shares worth $3.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.47% or 1.25 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $2.92 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $1.41 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.