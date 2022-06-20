Future Outlook And FinVolution Group Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. FINV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.41, offering almost -130.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.58% since then. We note from FinVolution Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.53K.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.67 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.52% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 19.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 113.00%. FinVolution Group earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.78% per year for the next five years.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.60% of FinVolution Group shares, and 42.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.90%. FinVolution Group stock is held by 117 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.47% of the shares, which is about 32.98 million shares worth $162.6 million.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd., with 13.37% or 22.64 million shares worth $111.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $17.92 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $7.86 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.