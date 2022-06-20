Future Outlook And Elys Game Technology Corp. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.45M. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -796.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 192.50K.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8999 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.33% year-to-date, but still down -21.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -36.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Elys Game Technology Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.14 percent over the past six months and at a 73.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Elys Game Technology Corp. to make $14.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.16 million and $11.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.97% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, and 2.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.47%. Elys Game Technology Corp. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with 0.55% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11486.0 shares worth $30208.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.