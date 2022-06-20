Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.12, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. FRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.10, offering almost -56.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.54% since then. We note from Franchise Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 387.06K.

Franchise Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FRG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Franchise Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) trade information

Instantly FRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.67% year-to-date, but still down -16.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) is -11.02% down in the 30-day period.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) estimates and forecasts

Franchise Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.74 percent over the past six months and at a 24.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Franchise Group Inc. to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $669.57 million and $862.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.00%. Franchise Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 700.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FRG Dividends

Franchise Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 7.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Franchise Group Inc. shares, and 72.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.45%. Franchise Group Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $90.05 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 9.90% or 1.61 million shares worth $83.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $36.31 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $41.65 million, which represents about 4.92% of the total shares outstanding.