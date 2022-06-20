Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.92, and it changed around $5.98 or 8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. FOXF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $190.29, offering almost -150.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.75% since then. We note from Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 251.89K.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FOXF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

Instantly FOXF has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.99 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.37% year-to-date, but still down -9.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is -6.53% down in the 30-day period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) estimates and forecasts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.71 percent over the past six months and at a 14.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $377.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. to make $398.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $268.76 million and $328.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.60%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 74.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FOXF Dividends

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares, and 103.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.77%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.12% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $500.27 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 10.97% or 4.62 million shares worth $786.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $593.31 million, making up 8.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $184.78 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.