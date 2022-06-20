Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.09, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. FTAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -103.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.05% since then. We note from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 618.00K.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Instantly FTAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.30 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.91% year-to-date, but still down -13.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.27 percent over the past six months and at a 113.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 143.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to make $192.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.20%.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 7.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, and 76.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.31%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock is held by 160 institutions, with Washington State Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 11.79 million shares worth $303.48 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.67% or 6.62 million shares worth $191.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $60.66 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $35.74 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.