Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.19, and it changed around $0.74 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.68M. FLXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.45, offering almost -142.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.7% since then. We note from Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.05K.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) trade information

Instantly FLXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.53 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.56% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) is -0.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.19 day(s).

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) estimates and forecasts

Flexsteel Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.24 percent over the past six months and at a -78.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $127.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flexsteel Industries Inc. to make $121.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.17 million and $137.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%.

FLXS Dividends

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.48% of Flexsteel Industries Inc. shares, and 51.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.63%. Flexsteel Industries Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $13.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.71% or 0.43 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Special Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $20.62 million, making up 13.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $4.75 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.