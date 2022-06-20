FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.57 million shares of the FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.21, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. FLNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.36, offering almost -37.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.37% since then. We note from FLEX LNG Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 653.82K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Instantly FLNG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.61 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.07% year-to-date, but still down -9.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) is -12.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNG is forecast to be at a low of $17.35 and a high of $34.27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) estimates and forecasts

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 12.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.26% of FLEX LNG Ltd. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.15%. FLEX LNG Ltd. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.14% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $52.38 million.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with 1.95% or 1.05 million shares worth $30.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $3.16 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.