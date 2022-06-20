Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.74M. FATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -170.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.71% since then. We note from Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 93.85K.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Instantly FATH has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.34% year-to-date, but still down -16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is -23.29% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATH is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation to make $41.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.50% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares, and 85.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.18%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock is held by 45 institutions, with Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 34.50% of the shares, which is about 17.52 million shares worth $108.27 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 1.97% or 1.0 million shares worth $6.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $8.04 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 6567.0 shares worth around $58511.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.