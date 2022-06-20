FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -59.26%

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.23, and it changed around $1.66 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.06M. FARO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.39, offering almost -167.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.84% since then. We note from FARO Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 131.59K.

FARO Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FARO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FARO Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) trade information

Instantly FARO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.36 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.40% year-to-date, but still up 2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) is -2.98% up in the 30-day period.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) estimates and forecasts

FARO Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.03 percent over the past six months and at a 95.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FARO Technologies Inc. to make $82.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.60%. FARO Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FARO Dividends

FARO Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares, and 101.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.56%. FARO Technologies Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.16% of the shares, which is about 3.13 million shares worth $162.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.87% or 1.99 million shares worth $139.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $69.44 million, making up 7.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $36.18 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.