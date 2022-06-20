Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FMAO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.56, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.50M. FMAO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.13, offering almost -18.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.19% since then. We note from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.54K.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FMAO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) trade information

Instantly FMAO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.31 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.32% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) is -6.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FMAO is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) estimates and forecasts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.45 percent over the past six months and at a 11.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. to make $24.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.98 million and $18.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.80%.

FMAO Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.97% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares, and 16.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.44%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.39% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $16.43 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with 4.12% or 0.38 million shares worth $12.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Regional Bank Fund (Investors Tr) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $10.95 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Regional Bank Fund (Investors Tr) held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $5.39 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.