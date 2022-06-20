Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.29, and it changed around $0.65 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. ESTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.80, offering almost -76.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.93% since then. We note from Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 210.37K.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) trade information

Instantly ESTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.50 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.16% year-to-date, but still down -8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) is -7.13% down in the 30-day period.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) estimates and forecasts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.97 percent over the past six months and at a 23.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. to make $40.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.70%.

ESTA Dividends

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.45% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.44%. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with JW Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 3.12 million shares worth $210.71 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.58% or 2.32 million shares worth $156.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $31.83 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $11.28 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.