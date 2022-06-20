Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.45M. TRDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.85, offering almost -330.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.19% since then. We note from Entrada Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 84.16K.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Instantly TRDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.81 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.00% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) is 41.49% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRDA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) estimates and forecasts

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.94% of Entrada Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.96%. Entrada Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 4.7 million shares worth $80.54 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 15.00% or 4.7 million shares worth $80.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $16.96 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $5.39 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.