Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.54M. ELVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.26, offering almost -62.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.99% since then. We note from Elevate Credit Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.68K.

Elevate Credit Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ELVT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) trade information

Instantly ELVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) is 12.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELVT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -355.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 203.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc. to make $132.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.54 million and $100.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.80%. Elevate Credit Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -213.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.22% per year for the next five years.

ELVT Dividends

Elevate Credit Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.00% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares, and 42.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.09%. Elevate Credit Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with JB Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 1.82 million shares worth $5.41 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 4.24% or 1.33 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $2.36 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.