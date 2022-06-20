e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.6 million shares of the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.63, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. ELF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.63, offering almost -31.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.05% since then. We note from e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.67K.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ELF as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Instantly ELF has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.76 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.82% year-to-date, but still down -3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is 18.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELF is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.80 percent over the past six months and at a -3.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc. to make $100.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.67 million and $79.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 238.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.15% per year for the next five years.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.66% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, and 99.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.15%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.98% of the shares, which is about 7.29 million shares worth $188.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.27% or 5.35 million shares worth $177.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $99.52 million, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $48.49 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.