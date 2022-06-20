DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.38, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.52M. DRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.16, offering almost -74.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.08% since then. We note from DRDGOLD Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.55K.

DRDGOLD Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DRDGOLD Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

Instantly DRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.63 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) is 0.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRD is forecast to be at a low of $7.02 and a high of $18.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -186.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.70%. DRDGOLD Limited earnings are expected to increase by 106.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

DRD Dividends

DRDGOLD Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 6.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DRDGOLD Limited shares, and 13.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.64%. DRDGOLD Limited stock is held by 76 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 7.17 million shares worth $67.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.20% or 1.04 million shares worth $8.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.86 million shares worth $32.74 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $18.24 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.