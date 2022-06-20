Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.90, and it changed around -$1.52 or -5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $913.58M. DMLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.61, offering almost -30.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.75% since then. We note from Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.84K.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) trade information

Instantly DMLP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.46 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.82% year-to-date, but still down -21.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is -10.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%.

DMLP Dividends

Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 10.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.55% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares, and 19.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.15%. Dorchester Minerals L.P. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $20.79 million.

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC, with 1.98% or 0.74 million shares worth $19.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $6.43 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $5.52 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.