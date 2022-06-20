Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) Shares Could Drop Up To -230.74%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.70, and it changed around $0.41 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. DCBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.75, offering almost -260.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.37% since then. We note from Docebo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 64.28K.

Docebo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DCBO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Docebo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) trade information

Instantly DCBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.75 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.85% year-to-date, but still down -17.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) is -21.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCBO is forecast to be at a low of $42.21 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) estimates and forecasts

Docebo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.73 percent over the past six months and at a 46.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Docebo Inc. to make $34.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%.

DCBO Dividends

Docebo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.44% of Docebo Inc. shares, and 40.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.43%. Docebo Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Cat Rock Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.99% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $221.17 million.

FIL LTD, with 6.40% or 2.1 million shares worth $141.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Ser Inc-Blackrock International Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $30.69 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $28.34 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.