CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.85, and it changed around $0.32 or 5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.22M. CURO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.10, offering almost -243.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.72% since then. We note from CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 124.51K.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Instantly CURO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.78 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.46% year-to-date, but still down -16.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is -27.69% down in the 30-day period.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.02 percent over the past six months and at a -77.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 240.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $301.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. to make $326.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.30%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -8.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.68% per year for the next five years.

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 7.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.70% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares, and 42.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.94%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock is held by 148 institutions, with OCO Capital Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $39.15 million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with 7.23% or 2.92 million shares worth $46.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $9.22 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $7.07 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.