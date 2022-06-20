Could Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VTYX) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.00, and it changed around $1.25 or 9.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $803.74M. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.00, offering almost -85.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 168.92K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.36 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.51% year-to-date, but still down -4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -17.16% down in the 30-day period.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.98 percent over the past six months and at a 70.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.84% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, and 96.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.91%. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $99.53 million.

venBio Partners LLC, with 9.84% or 5.01 million shares worth $99.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $5.01 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $4.51 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.