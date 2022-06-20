Could REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.36, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $664.08M. REVG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.35, offering almost -77.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.3% since then. We note from REV Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.57K.

REV Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended REVG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. REV Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

Instantly REVG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.78% year-to-date, but still down -1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is -13.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

REV Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.25 percent over the past six months and at a -27.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $595.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect REV Group Inc. to make $637.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.60%.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of REV Group Inc. shares, and 98.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.55%. REV Group Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with AIP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 43.79% of the shares, which is about 27.56 million shares worth $369.34 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 6.40% or 4.03 million shares worth $53.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $25.93 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $13.04 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.