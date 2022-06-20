Could Equillium Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EQ) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.35 or -16.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.26M. EQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -306.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.0% since then. We note from Equillium Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.28K.

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Instantly EQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.58% year-to-date, but still down -19.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) is -33.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.1 day(s).

Equillium Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Equillium Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.45 percent over the past six months and at a -43.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter.

EQ Dividends

Equillium Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.95% of Equillium Inc. shares, and 39.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.76%. Equillium Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.98% of the shares, which is about 4.45 million shares worth $14.01 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc., with 10.50% or 3.6 million shares worth $11.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $5.95 million, making up 4.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $3.46 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.