Could Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.92, and it changed around -$1.19 or -19.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.83M. DPSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.22, offering almost -189.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.99% since then. We note from Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 506.02K.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DPSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) trade information

Instantly DPSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.13 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.61% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) is -39.63% down in the 30-day period.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) estimates and forecasts

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.96 percent over the past six months and at a 216.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems Inc. to make $21.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

DPSI Dividends

Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.43% of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.16%. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 49430.0 shares worth $0.38 million.