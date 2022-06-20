Could America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.44, and it changed around $2.13 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $611.97M. CRMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.50, offering almost -75.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.23% since then. We note from America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 101.01K.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRMT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. America’s Car-Mart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) trade information

Instantly CRMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 102.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.77% year-to-date, but still down -6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is 16.81% down in the 30-day period.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) estimates and forecasts

America’s Car-Mart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.25 percent over the past six months and at a -14.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -49.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect America’s Car-Mart Inc. to make $295.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $279.08 million and $227.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.20%. America’s Car-Mart Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.90% per year for the next five years.

CRMT Dividends

America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.12% of America’s Car-Mart Inc. shares, and 82.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.91%. America’s Car-Mart Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.55% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $80.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.58% or 0.42 million shares worth $43.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $40.62 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $19.24 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.