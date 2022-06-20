Could Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $117.00, and it changed around $2.95 or 2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. ALGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $215.48, offering almost -84.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.42% since then. We note from Allegiant Travel Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.97K.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) trade information

Instantly ALGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 130.37 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.45% year-to-date, but still down -12.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is -22.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) estimates and forecasts

Allegiant Travel Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.05 percent over the past six months and at a 132.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $638.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Allegiant Travel Company to make $583.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

ALGT Dividends

Allegiant Travel Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.15% of Allegiant Travel Company shares, and 88.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.56%. Allegiant Travel Company stock is held by 327 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.00% of the shares, which is about 2.36 million shares worth $382.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.96% or 1.62 million shares worth $303.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $190.94 million, making up 5.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $103.42 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.