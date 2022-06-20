Could Abiomed Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ABMD) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $229.79, and it changed around $5.06 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.75B. ABMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $379.30, offering almost -65.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $219.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.33% since then. We note from Abiomed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 301.98K.

Abiomed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ABMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abiomed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) trade information

Instantly ABMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 243.96 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.02% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is -4.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $352.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABMD is forecast to be at a low of $260.00 and a high of $425.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) estimates and forecasts

Abiomed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.87 percent over the past six months and at a 3.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $276.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Abiomed Inc. to make $278.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Abiomed Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.82% per year for the next five years.

ABMD Dividends

Abiomed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Abiomed Inc. shares, and 98.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.83%. Abiomed Inc. stock is held by 807 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.03% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $441.22 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $381.29 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.