CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.10M. CNSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -857.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.71% since then. We note from CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 767.34K.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNSP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Instantly CNSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2889 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.14% year-to-date, but still down -2.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is -2.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNSP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.26 percent over the past six months and at a 3.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.70% in the next quarter.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 13.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.66% of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.23%. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 0.59% or 0.23 million shares worth $80098.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.