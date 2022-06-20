Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.78 million shares of the Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $204.13, and it changed around -$0.98 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.66B. CRL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $460.21, offering almost -125.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $203.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.37% since then. We note from Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.06K.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) trade information

Instantly CRL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 217.12 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.82% year-to-date, but still down -7.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is -9.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $332.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRL is forecast to be at a low of $280.00 and a high of $385.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) estimates and forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.44 percent over the past six months and at a 12.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.71% per year for the next five years.

CRL Dividends

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares, and 94.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.69%. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stock is held by 928 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 5.87 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.29% or 5.23 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $540.26 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $313.74 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.