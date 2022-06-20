Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.22, and it changed around $0.24 or 4.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $996.81M. CLBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.24, offering almost -153.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.46% since then. We note from Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 235.35K.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLBT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) trade information

Instantly CLBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.27 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.91% year-to-date, but still up 11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is 11.30% up in the 30-day period.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) estimates and forecasts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.88 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd. to make $76.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.2 million and $65.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -37.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.36% per year for the next five years.

CLBT Dividends

Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.37% of Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares, and 19.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.71%. Cellebrite DI Ltd. stock is held by 67 institutions, with True Wind Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 13.39 million shares worth $85.68 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 3.60% or 6.79 million shares worth $54.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $3.33 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.93 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.