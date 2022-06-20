Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.32, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.25M. CPLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.65, offering almost -28.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.81% since then. We note from Capital Product Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 106.33K.

Capital Product Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) trade information

Instantly CPLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.91 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.90% year-to-date, but still down -6.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) is 1.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPLP is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) estimates and forecasts

Capital Product Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.96 percent over the past six months and at a 68.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. to make $72.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.65 million and $37.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.90%. Capital Product Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 0.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.66% per year for the next five years.

CPLP Dividends

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.35 per year.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.67% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares, and 18.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.89%. Capital Product Partners L.P. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.62% of the shares, which is about 1.3 million shares worth $23.69 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.58% or 0.51 million shares worth $8.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Greece ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Aristotle Small Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $2.05 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Aristotle Small Equity Fd held roughly 32653.0 shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.