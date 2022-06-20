Can Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.06 or -10.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.42M. VERO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -548.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Venus Concept Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 223.21K.

Venus Concept Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VERO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Instantly VERO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.41% year-to-date, but still down -23.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is -26.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1486.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Venus Concept Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.19 percent over the past six months and at a 30.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. to make $30.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.6 million and $25.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.50%.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.40% of Venus Concept Inc. shares, and 76.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.30%. Venus Concept Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.08% of the shares, which is about 21.17 million shares worth $35.99 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 33.08% or 21.17 million shares worth $35.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $1.38 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.