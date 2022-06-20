Can Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.96, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $896.15M. SLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.96, offering almost -34.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.11% since then. We note from Simulations Plus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.84K.

Simulations Plus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Simulations Plus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) trade information

Instantly SLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.70 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.18% year-to-date, but still down -10.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is -3.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLP is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) estimates and forecasts

Simulations Plus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.89 percent over the past six months and at a 34.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Simulations Plus Inc. to make $11.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%. Simulations Plus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SLP Dividends

Simulations Plus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.34% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares, and 75.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.49%. Simulations Plus Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $125.03 million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, with 11.02% or 2.23 million shares worth $113.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $72.54 million, making up 7.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $44.68 million, which represents about 5.61% of the total shares outstanding.