Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.36, and it changed around $0.75 or 3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. CAMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.60, offering almost -103.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.52% since then. We note from Camtek Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.47K.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

Instantly CAMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.09 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.09% year-to-date, but still down -9.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is -11.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAMT is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $49.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Camtek Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.26 percent over the past six months and at a 11.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Camtek Ltd. to make $80 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.45 million and $70.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 122.50%. Camtek Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 148.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.10% per year for the next five years.

CAMT Dividends

Camtek Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.16% of Camtek Ltd. shares, and 30.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.81%. Camtek Ltd. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.79% of the shares, which is about 2.1 million shares worth $96.68 million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with 3.65% or 1.6 million shares worth $48.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $59.47 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $19.33 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.